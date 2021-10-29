Analysts Expect Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Will Post Earnings of -$0.65 Per Share

Brokerages expect Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) to post earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Relay Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.64) and the lowest is ($0.66). The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.87) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.91) to ($3.80). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.82) to ($2.46). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Relay Therapeutics.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($1.62). The firm had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter.

Several research firms have commented on RLAY. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Relay Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

In related news, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $227,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 32,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,123,336.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Thomas Catinazzo sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,939 shares of company stock worth $2,074,251. Corporate insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 10.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Relay Therapeutics stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,006. Relay Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $25.72 and a 1-year high of $64.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.05.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

