Vabble Price Tops $0.0280 on Major Exchanges (VAB)

Vabble (CURRENCY:VAB) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. One Vabble coin can now be bought for about $0.0280 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges. Vabble has a market capitalization of $4.37 million and $171,353.00 worth of Vabble was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Vabble has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.10 or 0.00049865 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003191 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.22 or 0.00234456 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004712 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.44 or 0.00098507 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00011235 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Vabble Profile

VAB is a coin. Vabble’s total supply is 1,456,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 156,122,069 coins. Vabble’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vabble is https://reddit.com/r/Vabble

According to CryptoCompare, “Vabble aims to bridge the gap between communities and SVOD along with delivering a digital cinema experience right through a user's device. Hosting libraries of films, documentaries, series and showtime streams. A system built for freedom of speech, and counter-censorship. Designed to redefine the standard revenue sharing models with its own cryptocurrency $VAB. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

Buying and Selling Vabble

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vabble directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vabble should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vabble using one of the exchanges listed above.

