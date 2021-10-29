Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Hits New 1-Year High at $368.44

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $368.44 and last traded at $366.16, with a volume of 197 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $353.73.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $329.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.60. The firm has a market cap of $781.71 million, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is a positive change from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 27.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 456 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Community Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 4.5% during the third quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 10.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,682 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,228 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.91% of the company’s stock.

Hingham Institution for Savings Company Profile (NASDAQ:HIFS)

Hingham Institution for Savings provides community banking services. It engages in the business of commercial and residential real estate mortgage lending, funded by retail deposits, wholesale deposits and borrowings. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, MA.

