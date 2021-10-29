Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Hits New 1-Year High at $368.44

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $368.44 and last traded at $366.16, with a volume of 197 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $353.73.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $329.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.60. The firm has a market cap of $781.71 million, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is a positive change from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th.
Hingham Institution for Savings Company Profile (NASDAQ:HIFS)
Hingham Institution for Savings provides community banking services. It engages in the business of commercial and residential real estate mortgage lending, funded by retail deposits, wholesale deposits and borrowings. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, MA.
