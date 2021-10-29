ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,800 shares, a growth of 279.4% from the September 30th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ERYTECH Pharma stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. 7.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ERYP stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $2.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,671. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.91. The company has a market cap of $80.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.56. ERYTECH Pharma has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $13.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lowered shares of ERYTECH Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen downgraded ERYTECH Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ERYTECH Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

About ERYTECH Pharma

ERYTech Pharma SA is a biopharmaceutical company, which develops medical products. The firm conducts research and development of innovative red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases. The company was founded by Pierre-Olivier Goineau and Yann Godfrin on November 22, 2004 and is headquartered in Lyon, France.

