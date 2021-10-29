Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.88 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.230 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.22 billion.Masimo also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.880-$3.880 EPS.

Masimo stock traded down $5.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $284.25. 12,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,822. Masimo has a 12 month low of $205.10 and a 12 month high of $294.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $274.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.01. The company has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 74.09 and a beta of 0.79.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Masimo had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $307.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Masimo will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on MASI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masimo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $298.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Masimo from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 29,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.13, for a total transaction of $8,714,103.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

