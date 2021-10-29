S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.50-13.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $13.19. S&P Global also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $13.500-$13.650 EPS.

NYSE SPGI traded up $4.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $474.37. 33,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,402,210. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $440.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $411.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. S&P Global has a 52 week low of $303.50 and a 52 week high of $475.25. The stock has a market cap of $114.32 billion, a PE ratio of 46.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 26.35%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $476.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $469.80.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in S&P Global stock. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,499,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

