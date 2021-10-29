Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.140-$1.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $820 million-$900 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $850.55 million.Teradyne also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.870-$5.870 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Teradyne from a neutral rating to a positive rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teradyne from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Teradyne from a neutral rating to a positive rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $153.33.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Shares of Teradyne stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.35. The company had a trading volume of 82,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,669. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.53. Teradyne has a twelve month low of $85.08 and a twelve month high of $147.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 41.35%. The firm had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 8.66%.

In other news, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total value of $499,588.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,635.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total transaction of $28,300.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Teradyne stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 650,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,756 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.39% of Teradyne worth $87,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.