ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $1.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.17% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops drugs, medicines and novel therapeutics for the treatment of patients with oncology, respiratory and inflammatory diseases. The company’s product portfolio includes Varlitinib, ASLAN004, ASLAN002 and ASLAN003 both are in clinical stage. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited is based in Singapore. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASLN traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $1.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,028. The company has a market capitalization of $63.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 18.31 and a current ratio of 18.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.87. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $6.75.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Equities analysts expect that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,175,000. Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $5,875,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 1,715.3% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 652,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 616,566 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $7,705,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aslan Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. It focuses on atopic dermatitis, other immunology indications and autoimmune disease. Its pipeline includes varlitinib, ASLAN003, ASLAN004, and AhR Antagonist.

