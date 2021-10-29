Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS.

Shares of AJG stock traded up $3.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.69. The stock had a trading volume of 44,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,442. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $101.95 and a one year high of $165.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.67 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

AJG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.26.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $688,916.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.