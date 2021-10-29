LMR Partners LLP Cuts Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

LMR Partners LLP cut its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 26.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 130,305 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 47,391 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in General Motors were worth $7,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,227 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 397,478 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $23,518,000 after buying an additional 29,978 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 487.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 287,943 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $17,038,000 after buying an additional 238,891 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,940 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $54.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $78.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. General Motors has a 12-month low of $33.96 and a 12-month high of $64.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.98.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $26.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush initiated coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.80.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

