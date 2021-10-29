California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 493,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,755 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of Digital Realty Trust worth $74,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 134,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,395,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $478,211,000 after buying an additional 201,697 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,637,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,257,000 after buying an additional 378,208 shares in the last quarter. Tobam grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 721.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 10,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 9,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,264,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,981,000 after purchasing an additional 24,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DLR shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.67.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $53,952.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,952.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO A William Stein sold 59,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total transaction of $9,798,332.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,798,332.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 204,884 shares of company stock valued at $33,906,264. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DLR opened at $160.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.65 and a 12-month high of $168.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. Digital Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.60%.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

