Analysts Expect Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) to Announce $0.08 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) to report $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. Yamana Gold reported earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Yamana Gold will report full year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.32. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.39. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Yamana Gold.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $452.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Yamana Gold’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Yamana Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Yamana Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Yamana Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.60.

NYSE AUY traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.96. 1,087,909 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,121,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.52. Yamana Gold has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $6.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This is a boost from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AUY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,440 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 141.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 539,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 316,002 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 905.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 200,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 180,114 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,913,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,249,000 after purchasing an additional 191,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 227.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 494,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 343,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.71% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

