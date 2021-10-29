Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $702.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.12 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS.

Shares of WERN stock traded down $2.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.21. 72,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,256. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78. Werner Enterprises has a 12 month low of $35.15 and a 12 month high of $49.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 18.53%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WERN. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Cowen raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.29.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Werner Enterprises stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 532,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 105,520 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.78% of Werner Enterprises worth $23,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

