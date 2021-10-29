Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $68.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.93 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.52% and a negative net margin of 116.12%. Travere Therapeutics’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share.

Shares of Travere Therapeutics stock traded up $1.79 on Friday, hitting $28.38. 26,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 849,172. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 0.74. Travere Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $33.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 5.59.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.86.

In related news, Director Steve Aselage sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 7,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $134,152.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,820,537.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,243 shares of company stock valued at $1,733,240. 4.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Travere Therapeutics stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) by 132.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Travere Therapeutics were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

