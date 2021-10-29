FUTURAX (FTXT) Reaches Market Cap of $21,078.57

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. One FUTURAX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FUTURAX has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. FUTURAX has a market cap of $21,078.57 and $43.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.27 or 0.00458228 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000163 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000088 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001264 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $586.38 or 0.00941890 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003450 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

FUTURAX Coin Profile

FUTURAX is a coin. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 coins and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 coins. FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . FUTURAX’s official website is www.futurax.global

FUTURAX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUTURAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FUTURAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

