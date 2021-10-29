Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Given a C$5.50 Price Target by CSFB Analysts

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) has been assigned a C$5.50 price objective by equities researchers at CSFB in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CSFB’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.02% from the stock’s previous close.

YRI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Yamana Gold to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$3.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.50 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday. Cormark reduced their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Yamana Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.09.

YRI stock traded down C$0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting C$4.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,678,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,466,691. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$5.29 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.60. Yamana Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$4.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.77.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$537.42 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yamana Gold will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

