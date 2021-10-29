Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 8,769 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 6.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 141,816 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,769 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $20,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,639,081 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,683,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877,762 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,400,048 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $634,867,000 after acquiring an additional 77,718 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,823,246 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $408,354,000 after acquiring an additional 382,988 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Xilinx by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,351,491 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $340,121,000 after purchasing an additional 146,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Xilinx by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,134,630 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $308,752,000 after purchasing an additional 130,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 14,789 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $2,221,012.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,912.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,877,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XLNX opened at $180.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 5.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $153.40 and a 200-day moving average of $138.86. The company has a market cap of $44.75 billion, a PE ratio of 59.10 and a beta of 1.01. Xilinx, Inc. has a one year low of $111.84 and a one year high of $186.00.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $935.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.58 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 23.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist raised their target price on Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Xilinx from $169.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities raised their target price on Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xilinx has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.10.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

