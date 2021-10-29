American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) Short Interest Down 60.0% in October

American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the September 30th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 171,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMMJ remained flat at $$0.11 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 89,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,934. American Cannabis has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.16.

About American Cannabis

American Cannabis Company, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Hollister & Blacksmith, Inc, doing business as American Cannabis Consulting, provides solutions for businesses operating in the regulated cannabis industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers advisory and consulting services, including commercial cannabis business planning, cannabis business license application, cultivation build-out oversight, cannabis regulatory compliance, compliance audit, cannabis business growth strategy, and cannabis business monitoring services.

