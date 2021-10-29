American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) Short Interest Down 60.0% in October

American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the September 30th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 171,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS AMMJ remained flat at $$0.11 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 89,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,934. American Cannabis has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.16.
