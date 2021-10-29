JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust (LON:JII) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $819.55

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc (LON:JII) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 819.55 ($10.71) and traded as low as GBX 805 ($10.52). JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 825 ($10.78), with a volume of 66,443 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 819.55 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 762.32. The firm has a market cap of £623.57 million and a PE ratio of 2.80. The company has a current ratio of 38.91, a quick ratio of 37.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:JII)

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

