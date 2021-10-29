Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Shares Gap Down to $8.64

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.64, but opened at $8.34. Global Blue Group shares last traded at $8.34, with a volume of 1 shares.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.76 and its 200 day moving average is $8.96.

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Blue Group by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Global Blue Group by 106.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 57,579 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global Blue Group by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,090,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,742,000 after purchasing an additional 250,313 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Global Blue Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $23,200,000. Finally, Partners Group Holding AG bought a new position in Global Blue Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,753,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Global Blue Group Company Profile (NYSE:GB)

Global Blue Group Holding AG provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, governments, and travelers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS). It offers TFSS, a value added tax (VAT) refund service that allows eligible shoppers to reclaim VAT on goods purchased outside of their home country.

