Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Shares Gap Down to $8.64

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.64, but opened at $8.34. Global Blue Group shares last traded at $8.34, with a volume of 1 shares.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.76 and its 200 day moving average is $8.96.
Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter.
Global Blue Group Company Profile (NYSE:GB)
Global Blue Group Holding AG provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, governments, and travelers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS). It offers TFSS, a value added tax (VAT) refund service that allows eligible shoppers to reclaim VAT on goods purchased outside of their home country.
