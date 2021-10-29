Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 108.3% from the September 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ASHTY shares. OTR Global lowered shares of Ashtead Group to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.00.

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASHTY traded up $9.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $338.75. 3,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,630. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $314.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $297.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.83 billion, a PE ratio of 41.36 and a beta of 1.71. Ashtead Group has a 12 month low of $143.30 and a 12 month high of $343.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Ashtead Group Plc engages in the provision of equipment rental services. The company offers a full range of construction and industrial equipment used in lift, power, generate, move, dig, compact, drill, support, scrub, pump, direct, heat, and ventilate. It operates through the following segments: Sunbelt, A-Plant, Sunbelt Canada, and Corporate Items.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.