Aqua Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:APSI) Short Interest Update

Aqua Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:APSI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 64.7% from the September 30th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Aqua Power Systems stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.28. 18,071 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,113. Aqua Power Systems has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.22 and its 200-day moving average is $0.23.
Aqua Power Systems Company Profile
