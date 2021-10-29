Aqua Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:APSI) Short Interest Update

Aqua Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:APSI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 64.7% from the September 30th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Aqua Power Systems stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.28. 18,071 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,113. Aqua Power Systems has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.22 and its 200-day moving average is $0.23.

Aqua Power Systems Company Profile

Aqua Power Systems, Inc develops solar energy collection farms on commercial and industrial buildings located on distressed, blighted and underutilized commercial land in North Carolina and other southern states of the U.S. It also leases space on the roofs or warehouses, installs photovoltaic systems, and sells the energy to energy utility companies.

