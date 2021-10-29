Analysts Expect Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.49 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) will report $9.49 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chubb’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.67 billion and the lowest is $9.32 billion. Chubb reported sales of $9.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Chubb will report full-year sales of $38.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $37.07 billion to $39.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $42.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $40.47 billion to $43.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Chubb.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share.

CB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Chubb from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.67.

Shares of NYSE:CB traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $196.98. The stock had a trading volume of 46,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,845. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.39. The company has a market cap of $86.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. Chubb has a 12 month low of $126.56 and a 12 month high of $196.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.61, for a total value of $5,598,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,908,602.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 5,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.92, for a total value of $959,991.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,088 shares in the company, valued at $14,387,688.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,188 shares of company stock valued at $10,920,772 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 6.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 1.3% in the third quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 7.9% during the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

