Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) to post $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Calix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.27. Calix posted earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Calix will report full year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Calix.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $172.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.68 million. Calix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share.

CALX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Calix from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Calix from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Calix from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.88.

Shares of NYSE CALX traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.22. The company had a trading volume of 15,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,595. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.48, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.53. Calix has a 12-month low of $21.58 and a 12-month high of $61.09.

In other news, Director Christopher J. Bowick sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total value of $908,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 79,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,629,485.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total transaction of $1,465,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 92,290 shares of company stock worth $4,601,701. Insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALX. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Calix in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Calix by 130.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,291 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after buying an additional 56,864 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Calix by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,016,376 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,227,000 after purchasing an additional 79,944 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Calix by 431.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 105,943 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 85,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Calix by 149.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,239 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 34,266 shares during the last quarter. 77.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

