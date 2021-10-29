Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $674.35 Million

Equities research analysts expect Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) to report $674.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sleep Number’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $695.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $660.10 million. Sleep Number reported sales of $567.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Sleep Number will report full year sales of $2.30 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sleep Number.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.78. Sleep Number had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 75.84%. The business had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNBR. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.80.

SNBR traded down $3.77 on Tuesday, reaching $87.62. The stock had a trading volume of 24,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,867. Sleep Number has a 12-month low of $60.08 and a 12-month high of $151.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.84. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNBR. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Sleep Number by 40,790.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 8,974 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,081,000 after purchasing an additional 47,700 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the 1st quarter valued at about $542,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 321.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 12,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

