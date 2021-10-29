-$0.17 EPS Expected for GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for GDS’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.26). GDS reported earnings of ($0.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that GDS will report full year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.46). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to $0.21. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow GDS.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($1.60). GDS had a negative net margin of 16.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.77) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis.

GDS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of GDS from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of GDS from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of GDS from $111.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of GDS from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its position in shares of GDS by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 630,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,687,000 after buying an additional 173,500 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in GDS by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the period. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in GDS by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 596,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,793,000 after purchasing an additional 186,307 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GDS during the 3rd quarter worth $689,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GDS during the 3rd quarter worth $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDS stock traded down $2.49 on Friday, hitting $59.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.92 and its 200-day moving average is $68.42. GDS has a fifty-two week low of $49.16 and a fifty-two week high of $116.76. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of -59.21 and a beta of 1.00.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

