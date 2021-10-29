Azbit Tops 1-Day Volume of $411.00 (AZ)

Azbit (CURRENCY:AZ) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 29th. One Azbit coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Azbit has traded 19.1% lower against the dollar. Azbit has a total market cap of $803,160.63 and approximately $411.00 worth of Azbit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Azbit alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00049785 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.94 or 0.00234768 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004743 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.32 or 0.00098639 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00011268 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Azbit

Azbit (AZ) is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. Azbit’s total supply is 124,724,662,825 coins and its circulating supply is 83,057,996,159 coins. The official website for Azbit is azbit.com . Azbit’s official Twitter account is @azbit_news and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Azbit is medium.com/azbit-news

According to CryptoCompare, “Azbit is a crypto financial platform. It works as a crypto banking institution and provides users with exchange services with a built-in margin and algorithmic trading. Azbit is an investment platform that offers social copytrading (mimic other traders movements), SAMM accounts, and portfolio management tools. In addition, a multicurrency digital wallet is available at the platform for the users to store and manage their digital assets. The team Azbit is developing a project on the capitalization of more than 4k coins on https://cmc.io. The Azbit Token (AZ) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that allows users to pay exchange fees at a discounted rate when using platform services. “

Buying and Selling Azbit

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azbit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Azbit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Azbit using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “AZUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Azbit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Azbit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.