Algorand 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $392.28 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for about $1.87 or 0.00003001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Algorand has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $11.53 billion and approximately $392.28 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.29 or 0.00105025 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00018254 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $269.51 or 0.00433540 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00044506 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00009028 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001435 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 6,644,332,656 coins and its circulating supply is 6,182,307,229 coins. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Algorand Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

