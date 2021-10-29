Carry Market Cap Hits $97.05 Million (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. One Carry coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0112 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. Carry has a total market capitalization of $97.05 million and $5.97 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Carry has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Carry alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.49 or 0.00082833 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00020520 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000039 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003080 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Carry

Carry (CRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,654,564,011 coins. Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol . Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Carry Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CREUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Carry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.