Snowball (SNOB) Trading Up 4.7% This Week

Snowball (CURRENCY:SNOB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. Over the last seven days, Snowball has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar. Snowball has a total market capitalization of $7.80 million and approximately $190,502.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Snowball coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.92 or 0.00001478 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001608 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.00 or 0.00070787 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.23 or 0.00071150 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.20 or 0.00095233 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,082.24 or 0.99866360 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,338.44 or 0.06978874 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00021869 BTC.

Snowball’s total supply is 16,967,301 coins and its circulating supply is 8,493,494 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snowball directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Snowball should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Snowball using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

