Analysts Anticipate Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) to Post -$0.21 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the lowest is ($0.21). Viking Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.78). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.99) to ($0.75). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Viking Therapeutics.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01).

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Viking Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.42.

Shares of VKTX traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.84. 10,697 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 980,773. The stock has a market cap of $456.63 million, a P/E ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.06. Viking Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $10.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 260.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 305,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 220,695 shares during the period. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $190,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 32.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 9,623 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 9.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,733,000 after buying an additional 90,936 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 502.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 432,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after buying an additional 360,676 shares during the period. 48.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214.

