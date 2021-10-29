OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

OPBK traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.60. 5,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,062. OP Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.19 and a 52-week high of $12.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.32.

Get OP Bancorp alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in OP Bancorp stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) by 314.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in OP Bancorp were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut OP Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

OP Bancorp Company Profile

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for OP Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OP Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.