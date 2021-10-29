Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY)

Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on DANOY. Zacks Investment Research raised Danone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Danone in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Danone in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America lowered Danone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Danone in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danone presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

DANOY stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,807,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,926. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.75. Danone has a one year low of $10.71 and a one year high of $15.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.17.

Danone SA engages in the food processing industry. It operates through the following divisions: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Early Life Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products.

