Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

BUD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Argus lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.40.

Shares of BUD stock traded down $1.14 on Friday, reaching $61.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,241. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.79. The company has a market capitalization of $121.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.54. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $51.45 and a 1 year high of $79.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $14.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 31.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,093,739 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $761,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925,089 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter worth about $43,995,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,465,446 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $609,597,000 after acquiring an additional 361,739 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,914,897 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $425,932,000 after acquiring an additional 261,308 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 125,813.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 258,122 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $16,223,000 after acquiring an additional 257,917 shares during the period. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

