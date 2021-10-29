Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,313 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.08% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $49,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of REGN. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Tri Locum Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 75,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,241,000 after buying an additional 10,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 938,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $524,015,000 after buying an additional 282,535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $785.00 to $798.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $763.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $669.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $696.71.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $625.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $66.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.16. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $441.00 and a 12 month high of $686.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $624.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $564.22.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.81 by $16.99. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.11% and a return on equity of 50.43%. On average, analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.75, for a total value of $576,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.49, for a total transaction of $56,949.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 304,558 shares of company stock valued at $194,944,747. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

