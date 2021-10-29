Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) will announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Amarin’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.02). Amarin reported earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Amarin will report full year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.09. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Amarin.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $154.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.28 million. Amarin had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 0.70%. Amarin’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a report on Sunday, September 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.47.

In related news, CFO Michael Wayne Kalb sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $630,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amarin during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 2,500.0% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 7,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amarin during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amarin during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Amarin during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 32.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMRN stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,629,622. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 473.47 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.28 and a 200-day moving average of $4.91. Amarin has a 52 week low of $3.84 and a 52 week high of $9.25.

About Amarin

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

