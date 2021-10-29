Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Brokerages expect Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.29) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heat Biologics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.31) and the highest is ($0.27). Heat Biologics posted earnings per share of ($0.42) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heat Biologics will report full-year earnings of ($1.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($1.15). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($1.05). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Heat Biologics.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.05. Heat Biologics had a negative net margin of 1,198.17% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.63 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Heat Biologics from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Heat Biologics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

HTBX stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,987. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.55. Heat Biologics has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $17.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heat Biologics during the first quarter worth $98,000. Natixis acquired a new position in Heat Biologics in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Heat Biologics in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heat Biologics in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Heat Biologics during the first quarter worth approximately $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.38% of the company’s stock.

Heat Biologics Company Profile

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

Earnings History and Estimates for Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX)

