Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 86,793 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 126,754 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 86,793 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $37,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 980.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270,674 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $360,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,097 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 24.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,561,732 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,360,901,000 after acquiring an additional 895,454 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter valued at approximately $161,210,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 100.1% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 766,348 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $228,625,000 after acquiring an additional 383,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 58.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 904,172 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $256,821,000 after acquiring an additional 334,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

FDX stock opened at $235.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $62.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $216.34 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $249.12 and a 200-day moving average of $278.74.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 19.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.51%.

FDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on FedEx from $375.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup dropped their price target on FedEx from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Argus dropped their price target on FedEx from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on FedEx from $346.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on FedEx from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.13.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

