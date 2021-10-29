FORA Capital LLC Has $1.20 Million Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 455.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,371 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Amphenol by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amphenol during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 286.9% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 592 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amphenol during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 534.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. 94.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APH stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.95. 3,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,563,197. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.94. The stock has a market cap of $46.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $55.33 and a 12 month high of $80.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 25.50%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.02%.

In other news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $4,594,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,594,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Martin Booker sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total transaction of $10,680,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,680,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 462,900 shares of company stock valued at $34,706,495 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on APH. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.39.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

