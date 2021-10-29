Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Stock Holdings Lowered by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,401,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60,132 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $334,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in AON by 286.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 320.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in AON by 35.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AON during the second quarter valued at about $67,000.

Shares of AON traded down $4.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $316.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,445. Aon plc has a one year low of $179.52 and a one year high of $322.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.24 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $288.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.33.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. AON had a return on equity of 61.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Aon plc will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. AON’s payout ratio is presently 20.80%.

In other news, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total value of $2,516,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,205 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,002.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $263.95 per share, with a total value of $2,639,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,994. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AON from $306.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on AON in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AON from $274.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.15.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

