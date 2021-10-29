2,000 Shares in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Bought by SG3 Management LLC

SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Shares of BSX stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.00. The company had a trading volume of 99,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,565,889. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $32.99 and a one year high of $46.28. The company has a market capitalization of $61.23 billion, a PE ratio of 131.03, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BSX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 target price on Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.52.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Jodi Euerle Eddy sold 728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total value of $33,000.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,419 shares in the company, valued at $925,593.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $149,046.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 164,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,386,036.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 452,622 shares of company stock worth $19,821,545. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.