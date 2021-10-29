Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Price Target Cut to C$14.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MLLGF. Scotiabank upped their target price on Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TD Securities upped their price target on Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

Shares of MLLGF stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.43. 101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,089. Mullen Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.67 and a fifty-two week high of $11.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.56.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing and Specialized & Industrial Services. It also includes, logistics, warehousing and distribution, trans load and intermodal services. The company was founded by Roland O.

