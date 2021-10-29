Proficio Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at about $5,655,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 16.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 574,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $101,721,000 after buying an additional 79,359 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 8.9% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 20,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,580,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 76.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $210.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.42. The company has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.96. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $127.78 and a 52-week high of $214.26.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.84% and a net margin of 7.42%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.28%.

In other news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $749,628.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $3,982,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,592 shares of company stock worth $5,635,421. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on TSCO shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.48.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

