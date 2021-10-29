Engine NO. 1 LLC Invests $228,000 in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Engine NO. 1 LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 188.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 13,993.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 8,116 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $167.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.31 and a 200-day moving average of $144.17. The firm has a market cap of $84.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.11 and a 1-year high of $171.13.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.06%.

In related news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total value of $1,426,880.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.71.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

