Short Interest in Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) Declines By 61.1%

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a decline of 61.1% from the September 30th total of 42,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

LOAN stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.41. 6 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,029. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.52. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $8.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.68 million, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.72.

Get Manhattan Bridge Capital alerts:

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). Manhattan Bridge Capital had a net margin of 61.18% and a return on equity of 13.06%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 11.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,822 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 3.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 159,329 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 52.1% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 7,056 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,006,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. 12.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on LOAN. TheStreet cut Manhattan Bridge Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

About Manhattan Bridge Capital

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc engages in originating, servicing, and managing a portfolio of first mortgage loans. It offers short-term, secured, non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition and construction of properties located in the New York Metropolitan area. The company was founded by Assaf N.

Read More: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.