Short Interest in Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) Declines By 61.1%

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a decline of 61.1% from the September 30th total of 42,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
LOAN stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.41. 6 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,029. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.52. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $8.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.68 million, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.72.
Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). Manhattan Bridge Capital had a net margin of 61.18% and a return on equity of 13.06%.
Several brokerages recently commented on LOAN. TheStreet cut Manhattan Bridge Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.
About Manhattan Bridge Capital
Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc engages in originating, servicing, and managing a portfolio of first mortgage loans. It offers short-term, secured, non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition and construction of properties located in the New York Metropolitan area. The company was founded by Assaf N.
