Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decline of 59.4% from the September 30th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOLN. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Molecular Partners during the second quarter worth $5,123,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Molecular Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Molecular Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $4,800,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Molecular Partners in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Molecular Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,586,000. 5.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MOLN traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $18.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,260. Molecular Partners has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $21.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.73.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Molecular Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $19.52 price target on Molecular Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Molecular Partners in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Molecular Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Molecular Partners in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molecular Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.88.

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0250 that binds and inhibit vascular endothelial growth factor and hepatocyte growth factor pathways, which restores clinical sensitivity to various standard-of-care therapies in multiple myeloma.

