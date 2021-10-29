Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a drop of 71.0% from the September 30th total of 3,620,000 shares. Currently, 21.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

NXTD stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.45. 133,635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,147,084. Nxt-ID has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $34.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.32 and its 200-day moving average is $7.57. The company has a market cap of $29.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.88.

Get Nxt-ID alerts:

Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.78 million for the quarter. Nxt-ID had a negative net margin of 71.02% and a negative return on equity of 36.85%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXTD. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nxt-ID during the 2nd quarter worth about $246,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Nxt-ID by 92.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 38,454 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Nxt-ID during the second quarter worth $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nxt-ID by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 328,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 128,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Nxt-ID in the 2nd quarter valued at $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

About Nxt-ID

Nxt-ID, Inc provides technology products and services for healthcare applications that enable the Internet of Things (IoT). It operates business in one segment-hardware and software security systems and applications. The firm develops and markets solutions for payment and IoT applications. Its technology products and solutions include MobileBio, a suite of biometric solutions that secure consumers’ mobile platforms, the Wocket, a next-generation smart wallet and the Flye, a digital credit card developed in collaboration with WorldVentures.

Further Reading: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Nxt-ID Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nxt-ID and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.