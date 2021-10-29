Ravencoin (RVN) Hits One Day Volume of $53.51 Million

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 29th. In the last week, Ravencoin has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar. One Ravencoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000182 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ravencoin has a market cap of $1.13 billion and $53.51 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001609 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.16 or 0.00071064 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000367 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00049945 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003198 BTC.

About Ravencoin

Ravencoin (RVN) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 9,971,675,000 coins. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin . Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a digital peer to peer network that aims to implement a use case specific blockchain, designed to efficiently handle one specific function: the transfer of assets from one party to another. Built on a fork of the Bitcoin code, Ravencoin was launched January 3rd, 2018, and is a truly open source project (no ICO or masternodes). It focuses on building a useful technology, with a strong and growing community. Launched on January 3rd, 2018, the ninth anniversary of bitcoin’s launch, Ravencoin is an open-source project designed to enable instant payments to anyone around the world. The aim of the project is to create a blockchain optimized specifically for the transfer of assets such as tokens from one holder to another. A fork of the bitcoin code, Ravencoin features four key changes: The issuance schedule (block reward of 5,000 RVN)Block time (1 minute)Coin supply (21 Billion)Mining algorithm (KAWPOW formerly X16R and X16RV2 respectively)”

Ravencoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

