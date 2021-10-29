Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.75 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) will announce earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Atreca’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.71) and the lowest is ($0.78). Atreca posted earnings of ($0.66) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Atreca will report full year earnings of ($2.95) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.03) to ($2.85). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.05) to ($2.11). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Atreca.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.03).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BCEL. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Atreca from $17.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Atreca in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atreca in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Atreca in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Atreca stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.17. 1,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,320. The firm has a market cap of $190.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of -0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.17. Atreca has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $20.29.

In related news, insider Tito Serafini sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $197,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCEL. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Atreca by 2,419.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 30,296 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Atreca by 29.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Atreca by 16.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 455,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,978,000 after purchasing an additional 63,008 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Atreca by 754.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 50,826 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Atreca by 135.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 16,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

About Atreca

Atreca, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics and immunotherapies based on a deep understanding of the human immune response. Its technology leverages next-generation sequencing to identify the set of functional antibodies produced in patients during an immune response. The company was founded by Robert Axtell, Guy Cavet, Jeremy Sokolove, Tito A.

