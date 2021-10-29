Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.500-$6.550 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.40 billion-$4.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.42 billion.

DLR traded down $1.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $158.71. 20,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,433,517. Digital Realty Trust has a one year low of $124.65 and a one year high of $168.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.85 billion, a PE ratio of 89.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.32.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.60%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DLR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $171.67.

In other news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 55,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $9,171,265.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,289.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 45,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total transaction of $7,401,517.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,884 shares of company stock worth $33,906,264. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

